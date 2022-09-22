UrduPoint.com

Macron Says Everything Must Be Done To Return To Negotiations On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Macron Says Everything Must Be Done to Return to Negotiations on Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) France must do everything to get Ukraine and Russia back to the negotiating table as soon as both sides are ready to do so, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"I will voice neither any interpretations (of developments in Ukraine), nor any statements that could exacerbate the escalation.

I think that today we must do everything so that at the moment chosen by the parties involved, when Ukraine is able to do this, the parties return to the negotiating table," Macron told the BFM tv broadcaster.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France TV

Recent Stories

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

36 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

41 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

41 minutes ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

1 hour ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.