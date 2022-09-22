Macron Says Everything Must Be Done to Return to Negotiations on Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) France must do everything to get Ukraine and Russia back to the negotiating table as soon as both sides are ready to do so, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"I will voice neither any interpretations (of developments in Ukraine), nor any statements that could exacerbate the escalation.

I think that today we must do everything so that at the moment chosen by the parties involved, when Ukraine is able to do this, the parties return to the negotiating table," Macron told the BFM tv broadcaster.