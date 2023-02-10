Macron Says Fighter Jets Cannot Be Delivered to Kiev in Coming Weeks - Reports

UrduPoint.com

February 10, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday did not rule out the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine but said that Kiev has other priorities now.

As Macron said, fighter jets that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requests from Europe "at the moment do not meet the needs" of the Ukrainian military, as quoted by French broadcaster BMFTV.

The president said he was "absolutely not ruling anything out," but fighter jets can under no circumstances be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Macron added that he prefers to help Ukraine with other "priorities," such as the delivery of Caesar howitzers.

