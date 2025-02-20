Macron Says France And Allies 'united' On Ukraine
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that France and its allies agreed Ukraine's rights and European security concerns should be taken into account in any deal to end the war with Russia, before he heads to Washington next week.
"The position of France and its allies is clear and united. We wish for peace in Ukraine that is lasting," Macron said on X after a meeting with the leaders of 19 mostly European countries, with most taking part by video link.
US President Donald Trump has stunned the European Union by saying he is ready to resume diplomacy with Vladimir Putin after three years of Russia's war against Ukraine, over the heads of both European countries and Kyiv.
Macron held the meeting on Ukraine Wednesday afternoon in a bid to coordinate a European response to what he has called an "existential threat" from Russia after the shock US policy shift.
"We stand by Ukraine and will carry out all our responsibilities to ensure peace and security in Europe," Macron said after the video conference.
But he said participants, which included the leaders of EU nations as well as Iceland, Norway and Canada, stressed Ukraine should be included and "its rights respected" in the process.
They said "robust and credible guarantees" were needed to ensure a lasting deal, and "European security concerns" must be taken into account.
"We are convinced of the need to increase our defence and security spending and capacities for Europe and each of our countries," Macron added.
