Macron Says France Desires to See More Trust in EU-Russia Relations - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation on Friday that France desires to see more trusting relations between the European Union and Russia, the Elysee Palace said.

"Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin discussed the need to continue a structured dialogue on strategic stability on the European continent. The president of the republic recalled France's desire to establish more trusting relations between the European Union and Russia," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.