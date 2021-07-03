UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says France Desires To See More Trust In EU-Russia Relations - Elysee Palace

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Macron Says France Desires to See More Trust in EU-Russia Relations - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation on Friday that France desires to see more trusting relations between the European Union and Russia, the Elysee Palace said.

"Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin discussed the need to continue a structured dialogue on strategic stability on the European continent. The president of the republic recalled France's desire to establish more trusting relations between the European Union and Russia," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

The French president went on to highlight the importance of the Normandy format in finding a way to resolve the armed conflict in Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

"Regarding Libya, the President of the Republic urged Russia, as well as all other sides, to follow the previously signed agreements, which are supposed to enable a swift withdrawal of foreign troops," the statement read.

During his presidency, Macron has been trying to mend the relations with Moscow that were damaged by Europe's hostile reaction to Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. In 2019, the French leader declared the necessity of establishing a new architecture of European security and trust, saying that it could be possible only by renewing the cooperation with Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe France European Union Vladimir Putin Libya 2019 All

Recent Stories

Ukraine Has Not Received Official Note on Closure ..

1 minute ago

Argentina's Capital Begins Trial of Mixing Sputnik ..

1 minute ago

Trudeau to Convene Incident Response Group After B ..

2 minutes ago

S.Africa's Zuma mounts last-ditch legal fight agai ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Army to modernize Infantry for coping fut ..

6 minutes ago

Mohoric wins pulsating Tour de France stage as Rog ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.