Macron Says France Desires to See More Trust in EU-Russia Relations - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation on Friday that France desires to see more trusting relations between the European Union and Russia, the Elysee Palace said.

"Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin discussed the need to continue a structured dialogue on strategic stability on the European continent. The president of the republic recalled France's desire to establish more trusting relations between the European Union and Russia," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

The French president went on to highlight the importance of the Normandy format in finding a way to resolve the armed conflict in Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

"Regarding Libya, the President of the Republic urged Russia, as well as all other sides, to follow the previously signed agreements, which are supposed to enable a swift withdrawal of foreign troops," the statement read.

During his presidency, Macron has been trying to mend the relations with Moscow that were damaged by Europe's hostile reaction to Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. In 2019, the French leader declared the necessity of establishing a new architecture of European security and trust, saying that it could be possible only by renewing the cooperation with Russia.