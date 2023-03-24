Macron Says France, Germany Want China to Put Pressure on Russia on Nuclear Arms, Ukraine

France and Germany wants China to put pressure on Russia on the issues of nuclear weapons and peace talks on Ukraine in order to encourage Moscow to stop the conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) France and Germany wants China to put pressure on Russia on the issues of nuclear weapons and peace talks on Ukraine in order to encourage Moscow to stop the conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"We had an opinion exchange with (German) Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz on China, and we share the same view. We want to engage China so that it exerts pressure on Russia to prevent it from using both chemical and nuclear weapons and stop the conflict (in Ukraine) and return to the negotiating table," Macron told a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels.

Macron's remarks were made following Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia from March 20-22, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, including China's recent peace initiative, among other issues.

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," that underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."