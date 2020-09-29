Macron Says France, Latvia, Lithuania Adopted Joint Declaration on Fighting Cyber Attacks

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) France, Latvia and Lithuania have signed a joint declaration aimed at counteracting cyber attacks and disinformation, President Emmanuel Macron said amid his Monday visit to Vilnius.

"We have adopted the joint declaration of Lithuania, Latvia and France ...

on safeguarding democracies, which aims to strengthen European mechanisms against cyber attacks and any forms of information manipulation," Macron said at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda.

The French president added that he would arrive in Latvia on Tuesday.

The Elysee Palace has confirmed to Sputnik that Macron would meet on Tuesday with ex-Belarusian presidential candidate and prominent opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is currently residing in Lithuania, to which she fled after the August 9 election and subsequent civil unrest.