UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says France, Latvia, Lithuania Adopted Joint Declaration On Fighting Cyber Attacks

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

Macron Says France, Latvia, Lithuania Adopted Joint Declaration on Fighting Cyber Attacks

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) France, Latvia and Lithuania have signed a joint declaration aimed at counteracting cyber attacks and disinformation, President Emmanuel Macron said amid his Monday visit to Vilnius.

"We have adopted the joint declaration of Lithuania, Latvia and France ...

on safeguarding democracies, which aims to strengthen European mechanisms against cyber attacks and any forms of information manipulation," Macron said at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda.

The French president added that he would arrive in Latvia on Tuesday.

The Elysee Palace has confirmed to Sputnik that Macron would meet on Tuesday with ex-Belarusian presidential candidate and prominent opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is currently residing in Lithuania, to which she fled after the August 9 election and subsequent civil unrest.

Related Topics

Election France Visit Vilnius Lithuania Latvia August Opposition

Recent Stories

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

58 minutes ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

60 minutes ago

Employed persons in UAE account for 97.8 pct of wo ..

2 hours ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Repeled Baku's 'Off ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Declares Support for Azerbaijan in Nagorn ..

2 hours ago

Death toll rises in Karabakh clash despite calls f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.