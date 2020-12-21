Macron Says France Needs to Boost Vigilance Over Mutated Coronavirus Strain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said it was necessary to be extra vigilant regarding the fresh discovery of the mutated coronavirus strain in the UK.

Over the weekend, London announced the discovery of a new coronavirus strain that is more contagious than other Sars-Cov-2 variants. In this regard, many countries suspended travel with the United Kingdom, including France, which shut off all travel with the UK for 48 hours. However, French Secretary of State for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said that the European states would soon introduce a bloc-wide health protocol to resume travel flows with London.

"We must redouble our vigilance," Macron said at an online meeting of the Council of Ministers, as cited by the BFMTV broadcaster.

Notably, the French leader has been working remotely since he self-isolated on Thursday after becoming infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, the UK authorities have introduced the highest level of alert in some areas, locking them down in a bid to prevent the further spread of the mutated coronavirus variant, which has also been detected in several European nations, as well as Australia and South Africa.