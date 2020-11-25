PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The number of new cases of COVID-19 in France has dropped significantly recently, the peak of the second wave of the epidemic has been overcome, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday in his televised address to the nation.

"The number of new cases that are registered daily has dropped significantly. It exceeded 60,000 [per day], and last week it was at an average of 20,000," the French leader said.

"The peak of the second wave of the epidemic has passed," he said.