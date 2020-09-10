Macron Says France Ready to Provide Lebanon With Support Following Recent Beirut Blaze

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that Paris is ready to provide Lebanon with assistance in the wake of the massive fire which has recently broken out in a warehouse in the port of Beirut

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that Paris is ready to provide Lebanon with assistance in the wake of the massive fire which has recently broken out in a warehouse in the port of Beirut.

"France confirms its readiness to provide Lebanon with support after the fire in Beirut's port," Macron said, as quoted by France's BMF tv channel.

Earlier in the day, a fire erupted in the port of the Lebanese capital in a warehouse that contains oil and tires. According to the Lebanese Red Cross, no one was killed or gravely injured.