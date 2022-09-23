Macron Says France Supports UN Security Council Reform to Include Africa, Other Countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview that his country is in favor of a UN Security Council reform that would include an increase in the number of African and other "emerging" countries.

"(W)e are in favor of a reform of the Security Council to especially have a better representation of the African continent and then some emerging countries. I do believe that our responsibility is to make this international order function. We have to preserve our values and the (UN) charter," Macron said on Thursday.

Macron said the alleged East-West divide that Russia has allegedly been planning to create is "very dangerous.

"

When delivering his remarks at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden President called on the United Nations to become "more inclusive," lending the United States' support to increasing the number of permanent and non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council.

Biden also said that the members of UN Security Council have to consistently uphold the UN Charter and refrain from the use of the veto except in rare, extraordinary situations to ensure it remains a credible and effective body.