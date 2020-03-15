Macron Says France to Overcome Coronavirus Disease Outbreak by Being Responsible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday the nation would get through the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak if it practiced "individual and collective responsibility."

The country has defied the growing health crisis by going to the polls to vote in the municipal elections, a day after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe ordered all non-essential public places closed and called for social distancing.

"We will get through this crisis by being responsible, all of us together and each one of us. Everyone should do it for themselves and the others, follow these rules," Macron told reporters after casting his ballot, as aired on his administration's Periscope.

Macron said he had not been tested for the virus because he had no symptoms. The president defended the decision to allow the voting to go forward, saying he was tasked with guaranteeing both the nation's security and democratic values.

France is one of the worst-hit European countries. It had 4,499 confirmed patients suffering from the COVID-19 viral disease as of Saturday afternoon. Ninety-one people have died from virus-related complications.