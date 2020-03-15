UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says France To Overcome Coronavirus Disease Outbreak By Being Responsible

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Macron Says France to Overcome Coronavirus Disease Outbreak by Being Responsible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday the nation would get through the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak if it practiced "individual and collective responsibility."

The country has defied the growing health crisis by going to the polls to vote in the municipal elections, a day after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe ordered all non-essential public places closed and called for social distancing.

"We will get through this crisis by being responsible, all of us together and each one of us. Everyone should do it for themselves and the others, follow these rules," Macron told reporters after casting his ballot, as aired on his administration's Periscope.

Macron said he had not been tested for the virus because he had no symptoms. The president defended the decision to allow the voting to go forward, saying he was tasked with guaranteeing both the nation's security and democratic values.

France is one of the worst-hit European countries. It had 4,499 confirmed patients suffering from the COVID-19 viral disease as of Saturday afternoon. Ninety-one people have died from virus-related complications.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Died Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Campaign to support Emirati fishermen launches in ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets teams at forefront of CO ..

11 minutes ago

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

56 minutes ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Children’s Environment Awa ..

1 hour ago

ECA launches competition to encourage parents to e ..

2 hours ago

DFF project wins &#039;Innovation Challenge&#039; ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.