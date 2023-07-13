Open Menu

Macron Says France Will Ask Several Countries To Increase Military Aid To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Macron Says France Will Ask Several Countries to Increase Military Aid to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) France is planning to urge in the coming months several countries to make additional efforts and increase military support for Ukraine, as their current aid is insufficient, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"We strongly wish that Israel could be more involved in providing aid to Ukraine, as we also wish this from many other countries that ... have sometimes supplied less weapons (to Kiev) than others. So, we are going to ask several of these countries in the coming months to make additional efforts," Macron told a press conference following the NATO summit in Vilnius.

The French leader did not name specific countries, but noted that his statement referred to those nations that "share a commitment to the UN Charter, the desire to respect internationally recognized borders and democratic values.

"

On Tuesday, Macron said that France had decided to transfer long-range missiles to Kiev to support the offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces. The missiles in question are Scalp long-range missiles that are similar to the British Storm Shadow missiles.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

