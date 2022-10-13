UrduPoint.com

Macron Says France Will Restart 10 More Nuclear Power Units In Coming Weeks

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Macron Says France Will Restart 10 More Nuclear Power Units in Coming Weeks

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that another 10 shutdown nuclear power units will be restarted in France in the coming weeks.

"Today, we have 30 out of the 56 nuclear reactors operating. There will be 40 in the coming weeks. Our goal is to have 45 operating units in January," Macron told the France 2 national broadcaster.

France has a total of 56 power units with a total capacity of 64.4-gigawatt hours.

On August 25, French state-run energy company EDF postponed the launch of four out of 12 nuclear reactors that had been shut down for maintenance over corrosion in May. The energy company stated that, at the time, 32 out of 56 nuclear reactors in France remained shut down.

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the government expected the state-owned energy company EDF to meet the deadlines for the repair of nuclear reactors.

EDF, the company operating power units, has said that it will restart all shutdown reactors before winter to avoid energy shortages in the country amid soaring energy prices.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend of post-COVID recovery. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear France Company January May August September All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

11 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

11 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

11 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.