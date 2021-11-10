Macron Says France Will Resume Construction of Nuclear Reactors

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) France will resume construction nuclear reactors for the first time in decades, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"We need to save energy and invest in carbon energy to ensure France's energy independence ... We intend, for the first time in decades, to resume construction of nuclear reactors in our country and continue to develop renewable energy sources," Macron said in an address to the nation on Tuesday.