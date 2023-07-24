Open Menu

Macron Says France's Law Same For All, Including Police Officers, Amid Police Walkout

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 10:14 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that while he understands the emotions of police officers during violent riots across the country, "the law of the republic is the same for all" as several hundred officers walk out in protest against colleague's detention

Macron was asked to comment on remarks by the General Director of the National Police, Frederic Veaux, who said that prison is not a place for a police officer, referring to the officer arrested in Marseille as part of an investigation into police violence during the protests.

"The legitimacy of police officers comes from the fact that they protect the republican order and enforce democratically enforced laws.

Obviously, they themselves must obey these laws," Macron said in an interview with the France 2 broadcaster.

The French president noted that there are currently 28 investigations into police actions during the riots sparked by the killing of a teenager in late June.

Earlier on Monday, La Provence daily reported that around 659 law enforcement officers had not showed up for work in Marseille, including some 300 who had called in sick since the officer's detention on Thursday.

The member of the elite BAC police squad was placed in custody for reportedly beating a man of North African origin in early July, while three of his colleagues are under house arrest.

