MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) France's new military strategy for the joint control of French bases in Africa together with local forces means not a withdrawal of French troops but an improvement to their presence in the continent, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"I have made a decision on a new strategy regarding our military bases in Africa. I have asked (France's) defense minister and commander-in-chief to work with their African counterparts to adapt our military contingent. It means the improvement of forces to meet the country's needs rather than a withdrawal of forces and their disengagement," Macron said in his address to representatives of the French community in Gabon.

The French leader added that he had discussed the new strategy with Gabonese President Ali Bongo and Prime Minister Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze.

"We discussed it with the president and the prime minister yesterday: there are needs, as sea piracy is thriving, the number of landfills is increasing, and so is the number of environmental crimes, crimes related to drug trafficking and terrorist movements," Macron stated, adding that France would start increasing drills and improving military equipment for troops in Africa in the "coming months.

On Wednesday, Macron began a five-day tour that will take him on working visits to Congo, Gabon, Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. According to the Elysee Palace, the visit aims to enhance bilateral cooperation with countries in the region.

The presidential visit takes place amid a surge in anti-French sentiment and the growth of Chinese and Russian influence in Africa. Last year, French troops withdrew from Mali, where they were deployed since 2014 on a counter-terrorist mission. In January, Burkina Faso officially ended all France-led operations on its territory, where French forces were present under the 2018 agreement according to which Paris would help the country to combat militant Islamist groups. At the same time, Russia and China are increasing trade volumes with African countries and replacing France as leading partners on the continent.