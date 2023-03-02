UrduPoint.com

Macron Says France's New Military Strategy Does Not Mean Troop Withdrawal From Africa

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Macron Says France's New Military Strategy Does Not Mean Troop Withdrawal From Africa

France's new military strategy for the joint control of French bases in Africa together with local forces means not a withdrawal of French troops but an improvement to their presence in the continent, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) France's new military strategy for the joint control of French bases in Africa together with local forces means not a withdrawal of French troops but an improvement to their presence in the continent, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"I have made a decision on a new strategy regarding our military bases in Africa. I have asked (France's) defense minister and commander-in-chief to work with their African counterparts to adapt our military contingent. It means the improvement of forces to meet the country's needs rather than a withdrawal of forces and their disengagement," Macron said in his address to representatives of the French community in Gabon.

The French leader added that he had discussed the new strategy with Gabonese President Ali Bongo and Prime Minister Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze.

"We discussed it with the president and the prime minister yesterday: there are needs, as sea piracy is thriving, the number of landfills is increasing, and so is the number of environmental crimes, crimes related to drug trafficking and terrorist movements," Macron stated, adding that France would start increasing drills and improving military equipment for troops in Africa in the "coming months.

"

On Wednesday, Macron began a five-day tour that will take him on working visits to Congo, Gabon, Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. According to the Elysee Palace, the visit aims to enhance bilateral cooperation with countries in the region.

The presidential visit takes place amid a surge in anti-French sentiment and the growth of Chinese and Russian influence in Africa. Last year, French troops withdrew from Mali, where they were deployed since 2014 on a counter-terrorist mission. In January, Burkina Faso officially ended all France-led operations on its territory, where French forces were present under the 2018 agreement according to which Paris would help the country to combat militant Islamist groups. At the same time, Russia and China are increasing trade volumes with African countries and replacing France as leading partners on the continent.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Prime Minister Russia China France Visit Paris Mali Same Burkina Faso Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Gabon Angola January 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Al ..

RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement

4 minutes ago
 China urges commercial creditors, multilateral fin ..

China urges commercial creditors, multilateral financial institutions to help Pa ..

10 minutes ago
 Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begin ..

Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begins in Abu Dhabi

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investme ..

Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investment:oard of Investment (BoI) Ad ..

32 minutes ago
 EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria ..

EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria After Electoral Results Annou ..

26 minutes ago
 China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade ..

China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade Restrictions - Commerce Minis ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.