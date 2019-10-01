UrduPoint.com
Macron Says Fully Supports Preservation Of Russia's Membership In Council Of Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:47 PM

Macron Says Fully Supports Preservation of Russia's Membership in Council of Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he fully supported the decision to preserve Russia's membership in the Council of Europe

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he fully supported the decision to preserve Russia's membership in the Council of Europe.

Macron was speaking at a PACE meeting, broadcast on the Assembly website.

"I fully support the choice that was made - to preserve Russia's [participation] in the Council of Europe, because the Russian people recognizes European humanism, because it participated in its creation, because Russia's geography, history and culture are basically European," Macron said commenting on the return of the Russian delegation to PACE.

