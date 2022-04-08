Macron Says German Chancellor to Be First Leader He Will Meet If Re-elected

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be the first leader he meets in the event he wins a second term.

"I believe the understanding between France and Germany helps structuring many issues in bilateral relations... and also in international affairs, therefore, yes, it will be Olaf Scholz," Macron told German RTL radio, answering the question on who of the world leaders he will meet first if re-elected as French president.

The first round of presidential election in France will be held on April 10, and the second is scheduled for April 24. Twelve candidates announced their bids, including Macron and Marine Le Pen of the right-wing National Rally party, both designated as front runners.

Other candidates include Valerie Pecresse, candidate for the conservative Les Republicains party; Eric Zemmour of the far-right Reconquete party; far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon; leader of the right-wing France Arise party Nicolas Dupont-Aignan and others.

An opinion poll conducted by the French BVA research group from April 5-7 show Macron winning the first round with 26% of the votes, with Le Pen coming second receiving 23%. In the second round a marginal gap between Macron and Le Pen is expected to persist, with Macron winning 53% against 47% of Le Pen.