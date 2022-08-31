Macron Says Gorbachev's Commitment To Peace In Europe Changed Common History
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 04:10 AM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's commitment to peace in Europe changed common history.
"My condolences over the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, a man of peace whose choices opened a path of freedom for Russians. His commitment to peace in Europe changed our common history," Macron wrote on Twitter.
Gorbachev died at 91 on Tuesday evening after a long illness.