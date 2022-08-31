PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's commitment to peace in Europe changed common history.

"My condolences over the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, a man of peace whose choices opened a path of freedom for Russians. His commitment to peace in Europe changed our common history," Macron wrote on Twitter.

Gorbachev died at 91 on Tuesday evening after a long illness.