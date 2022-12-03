Macron Says Had 'Clear Honest Discussion" With Musk

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron says he met with Twitter chief Elon Musk on Friday, to discuss electric vehicle production, among other issues.

"In line with our ambition for decarbonizing and reindustrializing France and Europe, with @elonmusk we exchanged on future green industrial projects, such as manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries," Macron said on Twitter.

The French president said that he had a "clear and honest discussion" with Musk and added that France will work with Twitter to improve online child protection.

"Elon Musk confirmed it to me today. Let's better protect our children online!" Macron said, also adding that Twitter needs to make efforts to comply with European regulations in what concerns "transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech."

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said earlier on Friday that the European Union will continue to use Twitter despite reports that the bloc's authorities are dissatisfied with the social network's content moderation rules introduced by new owner Elon Musk.

