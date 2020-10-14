Macron Says Happy With Election of France to UN Human Rights Council

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said he was happy with France's election to the UN Human Rights Council.

"Happy to have France elected to the [UN] Human Rights Council. At a time when human rights and multilateralism are challenged around the world, France will make its voice of humanism, feminism and progressive ideas heard," Macron wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Russia, France, Bolivia, China, Cote d'Ivoire, Gabon, Cuba, Malawi, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Senegal, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and the UK were elected members of the UN Human Rights Council for three years from January 1, 2021.