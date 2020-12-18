Macron Says Has Fatigue, Headache After Testing Positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently contracted the coronavirus, published a video message on Friday, saying that he is all right, though has fatigue and headache

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently contracted the coronavirus, published a video message on Friday, saying that he is all right, though has fatigue and headache.

On Thursday, the Elysee palace reported that Macron tested positive for COVID-19. The president has self-isolated at La Lanterne residence in Versailles and continues to work remotely.

"I want to reassure you that I am all right. I have the same symptoms as yesterday, namely fatigue, headache and dry cough, like hundreds of thousands of those who have gone through the virus or are going through it today. I will report to you on the course of this disease," Macron said in the video.

The French leader thanked everyone for words of support.

Macron confirmed that he remains in contact with the prime minister and the government.

"My activity has slowed down a bit due to the virus. But I continue to deal with priority issues - these are the epidemic and our country's response or, for example, the Brexit dossier," the president stated.

He went on to urge everybody to follow precaution measures. Macron noted that he had been "very cautious" and complied with all the rules, but still contracted the virus, "perhaps due to some oversight as well as bad luck."