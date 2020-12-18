UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says Has Fatigue, Headache After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:19 PM

Macron Says Has Fatigue, Headache After Testing Positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently contracted the coronavirus, published a video message on Friday, saying that he is all right, though has fatigue and headache

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently contracted the coronavirus, published a video message on Friday, saying that he is all right, though has fatigue and headache.

On Thursday, the Elysee palace reported that Macron tested positive for COVID-19. The president has self-isolated at La Lanterne residence in Versailles and continues to work remotely.

"I want to reassure you that I am all right. I have the same symptoms as yesterday, namely fatigue, headache and dry cough, like hundreds of thousands of those who have gone through the virus or are going through it today. I will report to you on the course of this disease," Macron said in the video.

The French leader thanked everyone for words of support.

Macron confirmed that he remains in contact with the prime minister and the government.

"My activity has slowed down a bit due to the virus. But I continue to deal with priority issues - these are the epidemic and our country's response or, for example, the Brexit dossier," the president stated.

He went on to urge everybody to follow precaution measures. Macron noted that he had been "very cautious" and complied with all the rules, but still contracted the virus, "perhaps due to some oversight as well as bad luck."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Versailles Same Brexit All Government Lucky Cement Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister visits Sheikh Zay ..

51 minutes ago

Chief Minister GB will give top priority to improv ..

2 minutes ago

US Blacklists China's Leading Drone Manufacturer D ..

2 minutes ago

Canadian Company Pleads Guilty in US Court to Dump ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin film fest postponed until March, competitio ..

35 minutes ago

Energy nominee Granholm brings Detroit savvy to gr ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.