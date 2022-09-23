MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he had "no rational explanation" why Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to launch the special military operation in Ukraine and suggested that Moscow is pursuing "a strategy of hegemony in the region."

"Look, I, it's hard for me to give an explanation. I think this is not the most rational decision for sure... I have no rational explanation. I think this is a series of resentments, this is a strategy of hegemony in the region, and I would say it is the post-COVID-19 consequence, isolation," Macron told CNN, adding that the Russian president "decided to put Russia in a situation to be the new imperial country and to launch a colonial war."

Macron added that Putin made "the first mistake, the huge one" when he decided to launch the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and "a new mistake" when Moscow announced the partial mobilization on Wednesday.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.