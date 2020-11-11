UrduPoint.com
Macron Says He, Biden Have Much To Do For Shared Priorities

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:40 AM

Macron Says He, Biden Have Much to Do for Shared Priorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said he had congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election and stressed they had much to do to advance the priorities of joint cooperation.

"I spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election.

We'll have a lot to do together to promote shared priorities - climate, global health, international security - and effective multilateral action," Macron wrote on Twitter.

According to media, Biden won the US presidential election, he has already declared his victory. President Donald Trump has not yet admitted defeat, his lawyers are filing lawsuits with the courts of different states with demands to suspend the counting of votes and investigate alleged violations.

