Macron Says He Wanted To Visit Moscow Parade, Pays Tribute To Russia's Role In Victory

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said during a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he wanted to come to the Victory Parade in Moscow and that in any case, France pays tribute to Russia's contribution to the victory.

"We want to express our full solidarity [with the Russian people in connection with the coronavirus pandemic]. And it was this virus that did not allow us to see each other physically two days ago and May 9," Macron said before the start of negotiations with Putin.

"And as you recalled, this conversation takes place at a very important moment when the celebrations of the Victory over Nazism were held. I wanted to be physically present at this holiday. As I wrote to you and I want to say again, France pays tribute to the Soviet people's sacrifice during the Second World War: these are 27 million casualties among the military and civilians. And we also want to pay tribute to the peoples of Eastern Europe, who also suffered in these difficult historical times," the French president said.

