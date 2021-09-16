UrduPoint.com

Macron Says Head Of Islamic State In The Greater Sahara Group Killed By French Forces

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 05:10 AM

Macron Says Head of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara Group Killed by French Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the neutralization of Adnan Abou Walid Sahraoui, the head of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara terrorist group (banned in Russia), by the French forces.

"Adnan Abou Walid Sahraoui, the head of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara terrorist group, has been neutralized by the French forces. This is another major success in our struggle against the terrorist groups in the Sahel region," Macron wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

France has been conducting Operation Barkhane against terrorist groups in the Sahel region - Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger - since August 1, 2014.

