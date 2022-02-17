Macron says 'hidden aims' of junta forced Mali pullout

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said the attitudes of Mali's ruling junta had forced France to pull out and denied that its almost decade-long deployment had ended in failure

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said the attitudes of Mali's ruling junta had forced France to pull out and denied that its almost decade-long deployment had ended in failure.

"We cannot remain militarily engaged alongside de-facto authorities whose strategy and hidden aims we do not share," Macron told reporters, adding he "completely" rejected the idea that France had failed in its former colony.

