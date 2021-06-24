UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says Hungary's New LGBTQ Law Contradicts European Values

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:03 PM

Macron Says Hungary's New LGBTQ Law Contradicts European Values

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the new law banning the promotion of homosexuality to underage children in Hungary did not comply with European values

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the new law banning the promotion of homosexuality to underage children in Hungary did not comply with European values.

"I can say today that the law in the form in which it was passed does not correspond to our values, to what Europe is," Macron said before the EU leaders' meeting in Brussels.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban rejected the allegations that the law harasses the LGBT community.

"The law has already been announced and published.

It is better to read first, and then react. This is a law about the rights of parents and children. The right to decide how to give children sexual education is a prerogative of parents," he said ahead of the summit.

On Wednesday, the European Commission said it would outline legal concerns over the legislation that seeks to outlaw the propagation of materials on homosexuality and gender reassignment among those aged under 18.

Several EU nations have already disapproved of the law, which was passed by the Hungarian parliament last week.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Europe Parliament Brussels Hungary

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches Summer In Abu Dhabi campaig ..

19 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawa ..

32 minutes ago

No representation of real Kashmiri leadership at A ..

2 minutes ago

Protest held for 20% increase in pension for retir ..

2 minutes ago

Dismissal of Nawaz's appeals - victory of people, ..

5 minutes ago

Two impersonators loot cash from livestock traders ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.