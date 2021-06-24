(@FahadShabbir)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the new law banning the promotion of homosexuality to underage children in Hungary did not comply with European values

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the new law banning the promotion of homosexuality to underage children in Hungary did not comply with European values.

"I can say today that the law in the form in which it was passed does not correspond to our values, to what Europe is," Macron said before the EU leaders' meeting in Brussels.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban rejected the allegations that the law harasses the LGBT community.

"The law has already been announced and published.

It is better to read first, and then react. This is a law about the rights of parents and children. The right to decide how to give children sexual education is a prerogative of parents," he said ahead of the summit.

On Wednesday, the European Commission said it would outline legal concerns over the legislation that seeks to outlaw the propagation of materials on homosexuality and gender reassignment among those aged under 18.

Several EU nations have already disapproved of the law, which was passed by the Hungarian parliament last week.