Macron Says in Favor of Appointing UN Special Envoy for Climate Change

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday spoke in favor of appointing a UN special envoy for climate security to coordinate efforts against climate change

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday spoke in favor of appointing a UN special envoy for climate security to coordinate efforts against climate change.

"We would completely support an appointment of a special envoy for climate security to coordinate all these efforts to fight climate change," Macron said during his speech at the UN Security Council.

The president also described the fight against climate change and environmental protection as full-fledged security issues.

"It is clear that the connection between climate and security ... is in some sense inevitable," Macron added.

The French leader mentioned that among 20 countries that have suffered the most from conflicts, 12 are the most vulnerable to consequences of climate change.

