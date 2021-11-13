UrduPoint.com

Macron Says International Community 'Unanimous' In Support For Libyan Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) International community is unanimous in the support of Libyan elections scheduled for December 24, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"The support to the elections on December 24 from the international community is unanimous, UN and all the counties are ready to provide observers to ensure transparency and legality of the process," Macron said during the press conference following the Paris Summit on Libya.

Libya ceased to be a united country in 2011, when its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and assassinated.

In March 2021, the GNU was formed as part of the international mediation effort to stop the strife between the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army. The GNU will be in charge until the general election.

Presidential and parliamentary elections, both planned for December 24, were one of the main outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last February.

