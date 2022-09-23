UrduPoint.com

Macron Says JCPOA Deal Still Feasible, But Current Offer To Iran Final

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) An agreement to resume compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran is still feasible but the United States and other involved parties must make clear to Tehran that the current offer is the final one, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"I think a deal is feasible, but we know that we have to finalize this deal and we have to now be clear that this is the final offer," Macron told CNN when asked about the possibility of reaching a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.

US President Joe Biden at the UN General Assembly vowed never to let Iran gain nuclear weapons capabilities, a goal of the JCPOA.

