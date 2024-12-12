Macron says Kyiv, EU interests must be focus in 'path' out of Ukraine war

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a "path" out of the Ukraine war that takes into account the interests of Kyiv and the European Union as US president-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a "path" out of the Ukraine war that takes into account the interests of Kyiv and the European Union as US president-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.

Macron spoke during a visit to Warsaw, days after he met in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump, who has said that solving the Ukraine crisis would be his top priority.

"The Trump administration has indicated its willingness to try to shift the course of this conflict and so we need to work closely with the Americans, with Ukraine of course, to find a possible path that takes into account the interests of Ukraine, its sovereignty and the interests of the Europeans and their security," Macron told reporters in Warsaw.

Poland has been a staunch backer of neighbouring Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022 and serves as a crucial logistics hub for Western military aid to Kyiv.

The EU and NATO member has been discussing Ukraine with various foreign officials as it gears up to take over the rotating presidency of the European Union next month.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that peace talks on ending the Ukraine war could begin "in the winter of this year".

"Our (EU) presidency will notably be co-responsible for what the political landscape will look like, perhaps how the situation will look during (peace) negotiations," he said.