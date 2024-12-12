Macron Says Kyiv, EU Interests Must Be Focus In 'path' Out Of Ukraine War
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:13 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a "path" out of the Ukraine war that takes into account the interests of Kyiv and the European Union as US president-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a "path" out of the Ukraine war that takes into account the interests of Kyiv and the European Union as US president-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.
Macron spoke during a visit to Warsaw, days after he met in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump, who has said that solving the Ukraine crisis would be his top priority.
"The Trump administration has indicated its willingness to try to shift the course of this conflict and so we need to work closely with the Americans, with Ukraine of course, to find a possible path that takes into account the interests of Ukraine, its sovereignty and the interests of the Europeans and their security," Macron told reporters in Warsaw.
Poland has been a staunch backer of neighbouring Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022 and serves as a crucial logistics hub for Western military aid to Kyiv.
The EU and NATO member has been discussing Ukraine with various foreign officials as it gears up to take over the rotating presidency of the European Union next month.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that peace talks on ending the Ukraine war could begin "in the winter of this year".
"Our (EU) presidency will notably be co-responsible for what the political landscape will look like, perhaps how the situation will look during (peace) negotiations," he said.
Recent Stories
Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National ..
In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests stir calls for compromise
Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine
ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'
Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time
District admin’s digital reforms in final stages
Macron says Kyiv, EU interests must be focus in 'path' out of Ukraine war
Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spen ..
Nine migrants dead in shipwreck off Tunisia: judiciary
BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to observe BB’s 17th martyrdom ann ..
3rd Pakistan-Belgium BPC expresses satisfaction over current bilateral ties
Dialogue best option for resolving political issues: Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From World
-
In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests stir calls for compromise12 minutes ago
-
Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine12 minutes ago
-
Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time13 minutes ago
-
Macron says Kyiv, EU interests must be focus in 'path' out of Ukraine war3 minutes ago
-
Nine migrants dead in shipwreck off Tunisia: judiciary3 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 334 hours ago
-
Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria4 hours ago
-
Zelensky visits south Ukraine front line4 hours ago
-
Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time4 hours ago
-
UN envoy decries 'unimaginable barbarity' in Syrian prisons4 hours ago
-
Australia to force tech titans to pay for news shared on platforms4 hours ago
-
Biden grants clemency to nearly 1,500 people: White House5 hours ago