Macron Says Lack Of US Leadership Left NATO Brain-Dead

Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:04 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that it was time for Europe to "wake up" to the fact that the United States was no longer leading NATO, leaving the military alliance brain-dead

"What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO," he said in an interview with The Economist magazine.

He warned EU allies that they could no longer rely on Washington after it had turned its back on them and pulled out of northern Syria, where an international coalition is fighting Islamist militants.

Macron claimed that Europe stood on "the edge of a precipice" and should start seeing itself as a geopolitical power if it wanted to stay in control of its destiny.

Asked whether he believed in NATO's Article 5, in which allies agreed that an attack on one country would be met with collective resistance, Macron replied "I don't know."

