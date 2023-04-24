UrduPoint.com

Macron Says Le Pen Could Come To Power In France In 2027

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Macron Says Le Pen Could Come to Power in France in 2027

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally parliamentary group, could become France's new president in four years, if the current government fails to properly react to challenges, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Marine Le Pen will come (to power) if we do not know how to respond to the challenges of the country and if we adopt a habit of lying or denial of reality," Macron said in a Sunday interview with Le Parisien daily, when asked whether Le Pen could become France's next leader in four years.

The French president added that he himself does not have lessons to learn on this subject because he "beat her (Le Pen) twice.

"

On Friday, a poll carried out by BVA Group revealed that Macron's popularity plunged to a record low since he took office, as only 26% of French citizens supported him following the implementation of the controversial pension reform.

Earlier this month, a survey conducted by French pollster Elabe showed that right-wing leader Le Pen would beat Macron if a presidential election were to take place now.

At the end of March, Le Pen said she did not rule out the possibility of running for the presidency for the fourth time in 2027.

Related Topics

Election France March Sunday Government

Recent Stories

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid ..

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

3 hours ago
 Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

5 hours ago
 UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship D ..

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

6 hours ago
 G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen ..

G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen food security

6 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 competitors

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation concludes participation in L ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.