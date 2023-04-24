Macron Says Le Pen Could Come to Power in France in 2027

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally parliamentary group, could become France's new president in four years, if the current government fails to properly react to challenges, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Marine Le Pen will come (to power) if we do not know how to respond to the challenges of the country and if we adopt a habit of lying or denial of reality," Macron said in a Sunday interview with Le Parisien daily, when asked whether Le Pen could become France's next leader in four years.

The French president added that he himself does not have lessons to learn on this subject because he "beat her (Le Pen) twice.

"

On Friday, a poll carried out by BVA Group revealed that Macron's popularity plunged to a record low since he took office, as only 26% of French citizens supported him following the implementation of the controversial pension reform.

Earlier this month, a survey conducted by French pollster Elabe showed that right-wing leader Le Pen would beat Macron if a presidential election were to take place now.

At the end of March, Le Pen said she did not rule out the possibility of running for the presidency for the fourth time in 2027.