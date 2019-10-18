Macron Says Learned Of US Syria Withdrawal 'by Tweet'
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:48 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country has special forces in Syria as part of the anti-Islamic State coalition, complained Friday that he had learned of a US withdrawal by Twitter
"I understood that we were in NATO, that the United States and Turkey were in NATO," Macron told reporters at an EU summit.
"Like everyone else, I learned by tweet that the United States had decided to withdraw its troops."