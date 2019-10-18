UrduPoint.com
Macron Says Learned Of US Syria Withdrawal 'by Tweet'

Fri 18th October 2019

Macron says learned of US Syria withdrawal 'by tweet'

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country has special forces in Syria as part of the anti-Islamic State coalition, complained Friday that he had learned of a US withdrawal by Twitter

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country has special forces in Syria as part of the anti-Islamic State coalition, complained Friday that he had learned of a US withdrawal by Twitter.

"I understood that we were in NATO, that the United States and Turkey were in NATO," Macron told reporters at an EU summit.

"Like everyone else, I learned by tweet that the United States had decided to withdraw its troops."

