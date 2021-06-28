UrduPoint.com
Macron Says Low Turnout In Regional Elections In France Must Serve As Lesson

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:18 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that low participation rates in the two rounds of the regional elections in the country were something to learn from in the future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that low participation rates in the two rounds of the regional elections in the country were something to learn from in the future.

The elections to the regional councils in metropolitan and overseas France were held from June 20-27. The first round of the voting, according to the Interior Ministry, saw some 33, 28% of the total of voters, and the turnout of the second round, according to preliminary figures, stood at up to 35%.

"Abstention on the other hand... It says a lot, we will all learn from it," Macron was quoted as saying by BFMTV during a meeting with Xavier Bertrand, who was re-elected as President of the Hauts-de-France Regional Council.

The outcome of the regional elections showed that neither the far-right National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, nor Macron's centrist LREM party gained control over any of the 18 French regions. The political map remained largely unchanged, with all heads of the regional councils running in the elections maintaining grips of their positions.

The controversy is seen as the presidential elections scheduled for spring 2022 are approaching, with many experts and polls forecasting a Macron-Le Pen duel.

However, the lackluster performance of both parties in the regional elections jumbles the outlook for the upcoming presidential race.

