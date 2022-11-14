Macron Says Necessary to Continue Dialogue With Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that it was necessary to continue dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Yes, it is necessary to continue dialogue," Macron told the France Inter radio broadcaster when asked whether it is worth continuing the dialogue with the presidents of Iran and Russia.

France's role is to continue the dialogue with the leaders of these countries, Macron added.