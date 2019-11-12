UrduPoint.com
Macron Says New Challenges Created Crisis Within Modern International System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 07:31 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the existing international system was going through a crisis caused by new challenges that have put democracy at risk and fractured the global community

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the existing international system was going through a crisis caused by new challenges that have put democracy at risk and fractured the global community.

"I think, we are going through an unprecedented crisis of our international system," Macron said at the opening ceremony of the second Paris Peace Forum.

Macron stressed that the current international system, which emerged after World War II, had been effective for about 70 years but was now under threat by new challenges that have led to the global community's fragmentation and crisis of democracy.

"The recent years have shown that new inequalities have appeared, sometimes in our communities.

They fragmented the modern community, caused a crisis of our democracies and gave rise to doubts about all Western democracies. This revived unilateral policies of those who were the guarantors of this international system. And now, if I may say so, we have an internal crisis in the system. The system is in crisis both economically and politically," the president said.

The Paris Peace Forum officially opened on Tuesday in the French capital. According to the event's organizers, about 30 heads of state and government are in attendance. The Russian delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

