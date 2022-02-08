Macron Says New Mechanisms Needed to Ensure Stability in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said new mechanisms should be worked out to ensure stability on the European continent, but not at the expense of the existing ones.

"It is imperative to develop new mechanisms that would ensure stability in the region, but these new mechanisms must not be built by redrawing the agreements of the past 30 years and by revising fundamental principles or imposing limitations on basic European rights," Macron said after marathon talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.