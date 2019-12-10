UrduPoint.com
Macron Says Normandy Format Allowed To Achieve Progress On Some Issue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 06:10 AM

Macron Says Normandy Format Allowed to Achieve Progress on Some Issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The discussions between the participants of the Normandy Four have allowed to achieve breakthrough on some issues related to settlement in Donbas, including the exchange of detainees, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"This meeting was made possible by the preparatory work, very important, during the summer, by all the sides ... political work on the 1st of October in the Contact Group .... And the exchange of 70 prisoners between Russia and Ukraine in September this year has also allowed to restore confidence," Macron said at a press conference after the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

"Behind-the-scenes discussions have helped us to achieve the first results in three months," the French president added.

