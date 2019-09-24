UrduPoint.com
Macron Says Normandy Format Meeting On Ukraine To Take Place 'in Coming Weeks'

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

Macron Says Normandy Format Meeting on Ukraine to Take Place 'in Coming Weeks'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The meeting of the Normandy Four leaders on Ukraine will take place in the coming weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"In the coming weeks," Macron said when asked about the timeline for a highly anticipated meeting on Ukraine.

