Macron Says Not Seeking Reelection as French President, Not Eligible Under Constitution

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he is not seeking reelection as it is not eligible under the constitution.

"I am not seeking reelection, and under the constitution I do not have the right to do so. But between short-term polls and the general interest of the state, I will choose the interest of the state," Macron told the France 2 and TF1 broadcasters.