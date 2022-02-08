Macron says obtained from Putin no 'escalation' on Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he had managed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin not to "escalate" the crisis around Ukraine, as the West warns Moscow could be planning an invasion.

"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," Macron told journalists as he arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's leader.