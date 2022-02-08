UrduPoint.com

Macron Says Obtained From Putin No 'escalation' On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 04:12 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he had managed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin not to "escalate" the crisis around Ukraine, as the West warns Moscow could be planning an invasion

Kyiv, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he had managed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin not to "escalate" the crisis around Ukraine, as the West warns Moscow could be planning an invasion.

"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," Macron told journalists as he arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's leader.

>