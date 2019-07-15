Macron Says Planning to Discuss JCPOA With Putin, Trump, Rouhani This Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday he intends to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin , US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani this week to discuss the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The main thing today, in my opinion, is to preserve the nuclear agreement and create conditions for a useful dialogue with Iran - not only on the nuclear dossier, but also on regional issues and ballistic [missile] issues ... When I return [to Paris], I will talk with the President Rouhani, as well as with President Putin and President Trump this week," Macron said after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

The French president stressed that the Iran nuclear deal should be kept alive in order to avoid any escalation of tensions in the region.