Macron Says Plans, Jointly With Merkel, Johnson, To Meet With Erdogan In Coming Weeks

Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:16 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his intention, jointly with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in London in the coming weeks.

"We decided with Prime Minister Johnson and Chancellor Merkel to meet with President Erdogan in London in the coming weeks," Macron said at a press conference in Brussels.

