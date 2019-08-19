UrduPoint.com
Macron Says Plans To Discuss Situation Around Iran At Talks With Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:58 PM

Macron Says Plans to Discuss Situation Around Iran at Talks with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron said he plans to discuss the situation around Iran in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday

FORT DE BREGANCON (France) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said he plans to discuss the situation around Iran in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"Of course, we will talk about international crises, about Iran. I think that both Russia and France are very concerned about the tense situation in this region. I am doing everything possible to defuse the situation in this region," Macron said.

