Macron Says Plans to Discuss With Putin Situation in Syria

(@imziishan)

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday he intended to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib, as well as the constitutional process in Syria, with Russian President Vladimir Putin

FORT DE BREGANCON (France) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 19th August 2019 ) French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday he intended to discuss the situation in Syria 's Idlib , as well as the constitutional process in Syria , with Russian President Vladimir Putin

"We are deeply concerned about the situation in Idlib.

The civilian population lives under bombs. There are casualties among civilians, and France is very worried about this," Macron said at the beginning of talks with Putin.

The French president added that "the ceasefire agreements reached in Sochi must be respected," adding that he planned to discuss the constitutional process in Syria with Putin.