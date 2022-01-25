Macron Says Plans to Talk to Putin by Phone on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said he planned to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Friday.

"There will be a phone conversation with President Putin on Friday morning," Macron said at a briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The French president said that during the conversation with Putin he intended to discuss a number of issues and get clarification on issues that cause concern.