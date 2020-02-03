UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says Political Dialogue With Russia Vital For European Security

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Macron Says Political Dialogue With Russia Vital for European Security

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Having a straightforward political dialogue with Russia is a crucial element for ensuring European security, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday during his state visit to Poland.

Macron added that it would also enable progress in resolving the Ukrainian crisis and forge a new arms control framework.

Commenting on the accusations of France becoming "pro-Russian," the French president said that his country was neither pro-Russian, nor anti-Russian, yet believed in the necessity of improving relations with the European Union's largest neighbor.

"France did not become pro-Russian, as I sometimes hear. France is neither pro-Russian, not anti-Russian. It is pro-European. And it turns out that when you look at the map... you can see clearly that Russia is in Europe, even though it is not in the European Union, and that it's our neighbor. And we have no interest in being in a situation in which we do not face our relations with Russia and let the conflicts and misunderstandings accumulate," Macron told reporters in Warsaw.

The French leader emphasized that it was not in the interests of European countries to accumulate frozen conflicts.

"The interests of stability and the security of Europe and its European partners are of absolute priority for France and the only line of conduct. I am not at all naive, but I know that for the sake of Europe's security, as much for France as for Poland, we have to have a demanding political dialogue with Russia. This dialogue, even if it's difficult, is an indispensable condition of progress in Ukraine," Macron said.

Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. The European Union, among other Western entities and countries, has accused the Kremlin of interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs and introduced sanctions against Russia. Moscow, which has denied the meddling claims, retaliated by switching over to an import phase-out and imposing counter-sanctions.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe France European Union Visit Warsaw Progress Poland All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

6 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

36 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.